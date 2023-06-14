Connecticut woman found dead on New Hampshire highway, boyfriend arrested

Gina Maiorano : Woman found dead on NH highway identified, man arrested

The family of Gina Maiorano, a woman from Connecticut who was discovered deceased on the side of a highway in New Hampshire, has spoken out about her tragic death. New Hampshire State Police identified Maiorano as the woman whose body was found in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 north on June 5 and have made an arrest in connection with the incident. Her boyfriend, Thomas Shane Hanley, has been charged with felony conduct after an accident, breach of bail, and stalking. According to court documents, Maiorano died from blunt impact injuries to the head after falling out of the car she was riding in with Hanley. Maiorano’s family has set up a GoFundMe page for her two children.

News Source : https://www.wsaz.com

