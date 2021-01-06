Connie Kelly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Connie Kelly has Died .

Connie Kelly has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Andy Rent 22 hrs · It’s a very sad morning around our studios, and life won’t quite be the same because we lost a dear friend. Connie Kelly, of the Connie & Fish morning show on sister station, Mix95.7 WLHT, died yesterday after a battle with liver cancer. Connie was a wonderful lady, full of life, curiosity, fun and love. She was a friend to all, a true professional who never let ego get in the way. I will miss her greatly, and her infectious laugh. Love you Connie!

Penney Denman Lipner wrote

A bright light went out yesterday, she was larger than life, a true pioneer for women. She had a huge infectious laugh, she certainly will be missed. Her saying you were one of the nicest guys in radio was spot on-prayers for her family.

Jodie Anne Bond wrote

She will be remembered & missed condolences to all who loved her

Laura L Szczepanek Bykerk wrote

So very sorry for your loss. She fought a great fight! GODSPEED and May she always RIP. Thoughts and prayers to all!

Deb Proos wrote

Andy Rent – I’m so sorry for your loss. It’s hard losing such a vivacious friend. I pray happy memories carry you through this very difficult time.

David Menke wrote

Very sorry to hear. 🙏 Prayers for her and the family and friends. David

Debbie LaFave wrote

Sorry Andy. This is such sad news. I really enjoyed listening to her and Fish In the morning. What a great duo. She will be missed by so many.

