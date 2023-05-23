Connor Bedard net worth.: What is the net worth of Connor Bedard and who is he?

Connor Bedard’s Future on the Line in the 2023 NHL Draft

Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old hockey star from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is set to make history in the 2023 NHL Draft. With many fans hailing him as a franchise-altering player, Bedard’s future is at stake as he prepares to join the Chicago Blackhawks after they won the right to select him with the No. 1 overall pick. Here’s everything you need to know about this rising star.

Who is Connor Bedard?

Connor Bedard is a right-shooting ice hockey center who was born on July 17, 2005. At the age of 15, he was ranked a player of exceptional status in the 2020 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. He went on to win the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for the league’s top rookie player, the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL’s top scorer, and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as its most valuable player. Bedard also won back-to-back gold medals with the Canadian national junior team in 2022 and 2023, breaking several goal-tally records along the way.

Where does Connor Bedard play?

Bedard has played for the Regina Pats in Saskatchewan since March 2020, when he became only the seventh player ever to be granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada. This allowed him to play the entire 2020-21 season as a 15-year-old in the Western Hockey League. In the last game of the 2021-2022 season, he became the youngest player to score more than 50 goals in a regular season, netting 51 goals and 49 assists. Fans of other teams flocked to see him in action, with the 5,000-strong crowd at the Pats’ road game against the Vancouver Giants more than double the Giants’ average attendance.

How much does Connor Bedard earn?

Bedard is believed to earn around $80,000, with his net worth estimated at $1 million. If he moves to the NHL, he will sign an entry-level contract with his annual salary and bonuses capped at $4.45 million.

Personal Life

Bedard grew up in Vancouver with his parents Tom and Melanie and his sister. His great-great uncle James Bedard played for the Chicago Blackhawks between 1949 and 1951. Despite speculation on TikTok, his relationship status is unknown, and he does not have any children. His Instagram page is full of hockey snaps, with his bio simply reading “98” – the number on his jersey.

The Future of Connor Bedard

With the Chicago Blackhawks selecting Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, his future is at stake. Many fans believe that he is a potentially franchise-altering player, with some touting him as the best prospect since Connor McDavid. Bedard’s skills on the ice have already earned him several accolades, and his potential is limitless. As he prepares to take the next step in his career, the hockey world is watching closely to see what he will achieve next.

News Source : Harry Goodwin

Source Link :Who is Connor Bedard and what is his net worth?/