Connor Lyons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 17-yr-old Connor Lyons has Died .

17-yr-old Connor Lyons has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

https://twitter.com/Humberbeat/status/1352204454964162562

Humberside Police @Humberbeat A murder investigation has been launched into the death of 17-yr-old Connor Lyons, who was sadly found dead in #Hull on Monday. One man is in our custody and another is assisting us with our enquiries. Our thoughts are with Connor’s family & we ask that their privacy is respected