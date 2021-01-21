Connor Lyons Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 17-yr-old Connor Lyons has Died .
17-yr-old Connor Lyons has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
https://twitter.com/Humberbeat/status/1352204454964162562
Humberside Police @Humberbeat A murder investigation has been launched into the death of 17-yr-old Connor Lyons, who was sadly found dead in #Hull on Monday. One man is in our custody and another is assisting us with our enquiries. Our thoughts are with Connor’s family & we ask that their privacy is respected
