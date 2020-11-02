Connor Reed Death -Dead : Engish teacher Connor Reed, 26, died in Wuhan, China from Coronavirus.

Connor Reed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

Newsweek 5 hrs · Engish teacher Connor Reed, 26, claimed he had beaten the virus with ‘hot whisky and honey’ after falling ill in Wuhan, China, when the pandemic began.

First British man known to catch coronavirus Connor Reed dies tragically https://t.co/mI5riVvLib

They say the death was not suspicious. It’s very sad, who knows what the actual cause was #COVID19 — MamaCrypto 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇹 (@mama_crypto) November 1, 2020

Jeanette Gardiner wrote

What is it about English that so many are failing to read properly? The headline says it all. Then again, most of the keyboard warriors looking for a political fight probably had no knowledge of this covid case from NOVEMBER 2019. Nowhere does it say he died from Covid, only that he was the first Brit/non Chinese to be diagnosed with the virus. He recovered before the rest of the world even heard of coronavirus and bats etc. Connor died of suicide last week.