Connor Wolschleger Death -Obituary – Dead : Connor Wolschleger has Died .

Connor Wolschleger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Matt Ingle 22 hrs · I can’t sleep. What a terribly tragic loss. I keep reliving the memories with him. The “Crazy 8’s.” Some of the most gut busting laughs of all times were shared with him. Some of the deepest conversations were shared with him. I will forever miss that ear-to-ear grin and that contagious personality. You touched so many lives that you can’t and won’t be forgotten. RIP Connor Wolschleger, can’t wait to see you on the otherside. 5454 10 Comments Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Hayden Durham wrote

Keep your head up buddy, if you need to talk just give me a ring. Love ya!

Amy Nicole wrote

Oh I’m so sorry Matt. I can’t even imagine. Always here if you just need to cry or vent. Love you

Michel Lynn Mullenix wrote

Oh Matt! I’m sorry. Your in my thoughts and you can always call your auntie. Love you ♥️

Michael Ingle wrote

So so sorry for the loss of your friend Matt. Sending you love and prayers

