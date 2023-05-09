“Conor McGregor boat accident analysis” : Conor McGregor Analyzes Viral Boat Accident Video and Identifies Key Mistake.

Conor McGregor Analyzes Viral Video of Boat Accident and Identifies Critical Error

Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter to react to a viral video where a group of people lost control of their boat and got into an accident. In his now-deleted tweet, McGregor criticized the driver for keeping his hand full on the gas, causing the boat to jolt forward and fly. The entire video shows the man losing control and collapsing on the bottom of the boat, causing a turbulent halt.

In other news, McGregor will be facing and training against Michael Chandler in season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter. This reality show pits aspiring fighters against each other and is coached by established names in the sport. Filming for the season has wrapped, and it is scheduled to air on May 30. The couple is likely to clash later this year, with 170lbs being the most likely weight class.

News Source : earlziebarnews

Source Link :Responding to viral video of a man losing control of his boat, Conor McGregor points out the mistake that led to the accident/