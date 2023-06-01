“Conor McGregor net worth 2023”: In 2023, Conor McGregor Discloses His Net Worth

Conor McGregor: The Rise of a Billionaire

Conor McGregor is a man who needs no introduction. He is a controversial figure in the world of sports and entertainment, who has made a name for himself through his impressive skills in the octagon, as well as his larger-than-life personality. The Irishman has been in the news recently for his feud with YouTube personality True Geordie, but he has also been speaking about his favorite topic – money. In an interview for the UFC YouTube channel, he claimed that he is on the road to becoming a billionaire, and with the number of big UFC paydays he has earned throughout his career, along with his numerous business ventures outside the Octagon, it may not come as a surprise to many.

Since his rise to fame in the UFC, the value of a Conor McGregor fight has grown alongside his popularity. At one stage of his career, he was the most must-see star in the fight world, and this meant he was making serious money for a single fight. His biggest paycheck for a single event, however, is believed to have come back in 2017 when he lost to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match. He was estimated to earn around £100 million for this fight despite coming out on the losing side.

But McGregor’s biggest business venture has been his Whiskey company called ‘Proper 12 Whiskey.’ He sold his majority stake in the company for around £120 million in 2021, which led to him being named the highest-earning athlete in the world at the time. Other opportunities such as a sponsorship deal with Rolls-Royce, along with other major brands and owning a pub, have all come together to create his fortune.

When asked about the Forbes list being a motivating factor throughout his career, McGregor said: “For sure, for sure, Michael Jordan is at the top of the list, obviously with the Jordan brand. I think he’s worth multiple billions, 3.3 (billion) I think he’s made.” He also stated his belief that he will be climbing up that list in the future: “I’m closing in on a billion now. I think I’m at about £650 million all in. I fancy my chances, I fancy my chances of getting up that list.”

It is certainly big numbers in question, and McGregor’s upcoming return to the Octagon this year will surely do no harm to his bank account. McGregor has always been a man who has been confident in his abilities, both inside and outside the octagon. He has an uncanny ability to market himself and create a buzz around his fights, and this has made him one of the most marketable athletes in the world. His net worth is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and business acumen.

In conclusion, Conor McGregor is a man who has risen to fame and fortune through his skills in the octagon, his larger-than-life personality, and his business ventures. He has claimed to be on the road to becoming a billionaire, and with his current net worth of £650 million and his upcoming return to the Octagon, it seems like he is well on his way. McGregor is a true example of what can be achieved with hard work, dedication, and a little bit of flair. Whether he will reach the billionaire status he desires remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – he will continue to be a talking point for one reason or another.

News Source : GiveMeSport

Source Link :Conor McGregor reveals his net worth in 2023/