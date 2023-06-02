“Conor McGregor net worth”: Conor McGregor Reveals Enormous Net Worth as UFC’s Greatest Star of All Time

Conor McGregor Reveals Net Worth: Closing in on a Billion

Conor McGregor, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, has opened up about his current net worth. McGregor, who is currently sitting at position 33 on the list of the highest paid athletes of all time, revealed that he is ‘closing in on a billion now.’

In an interview with Megan Olivi on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 on the UFC’s YouTube channel, McGregor spoke about his position on the ‘50 Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time’ list put together by Sportico. He stated, “For sure, it’s motivating. You know, Michael Jordan’s at the top spot obviously with the Jordan brand it took him there, he’s got multiple billions I think 3.3 he’s made.”

Sportico’s list, which is based on conversations with industry insiders, Sportico research and historical estimates in media outlets, such as Forbes and Sports Illustrated, states that McGregor is currently worth $615 million (£490 million) (inflation adjusted earnings), or $530 million (£423 million) (non-inflation adjusted earnings).

However, McGregor couldn’t help but then reveal a supposedly more accurate count. According to the 34-year-old, he is ‘closing in on a billion now’. “I’m at about 650 million all in. I would probably have to do my own little check of that, but yeah, I fancy my chances, I fancy my chances of getting up that list,” he adds.

McGregor’s net worth may have stood at $200 million (£144,347,540) in 2021, but the difference two years makes is staggering. With a net worth of $650 million, McGregor is inching closer to the billion-dollar mark, a feat that not many athletes have achieved.

McGregor has previously hit the top 50 of Forbes’ list of The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes, coming in at position 35 in 2022, before being ‘dropped off’ the list in 2023. However, in the top 100 celebrities of 2020, he reached a respectable 53rd place.

As we stare sullenly at our Pot Noodle dinners, it’s clear that McGregor isn’t living in a cost of living crisis in the slightest. If he had nearly a billion in the bank, he’d probably just think life is a mere ‘good’ too. It’s alright for some, eh?

Conor McGregor’s net worth UFC’s highest paid fighter McGregor’s earnings from UFC fights Conor McGregor’s business ventures McGregor’s endorsement deals

News Source : Poppy Bilderbeck

Source Link :Conor McGregor shares staggering net worth as UFC’s biggest-ever star/