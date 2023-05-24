“Conor McGregor net worth”: “How Conor McGregor Achieved a Net Worth of $200 Million in Just 8 Years by 2023?”

Conor McGregor’s Net Worth: A Breakdown of His Earnings and Business Ventures

Introduction

Conor McGregor has established himself as one of the most successful names in the history of UFC. McGregor has gloriously climbed up the ladder of popularity over the years, which has in turn benefitted his net worth. As one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, Conor has reportedly amassed a total net worth of $200 Million.

Early Career

Before stepping into the world of MMA, ‘Notorious’ worked as a plumber apprentice in Dublin. Conor, who now earns a nine-figure income through his fights, fought his fights for $150 in the Cage Warriors in Ireland. From there, he started training for his debut in the UFC.

UFC Career

Conor debuted his UFC career in 2013 by successfully winning against Marcus Brimage. This fight marked Conor’s first major paycheque of $16,000 with a bonus of $60,000. Following his UFC debut, Conor made several media appearances as a prominent face in UFC. Conor also won several bouts during this time against major UFC fighters like Chand Mendes, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, and Eddie Alvarez, due to which Conor’s paycheques per fight reached millions.

McGregor was paid $5 Million as a base salary when he fought against Dustin Poirer at UFC 257. The event was PPV exclusive, so Conor also received the PPV shares. 2016 was the biggest year of Conor’s MMA career as his appearances at UFC 196, UFC 202, and UFC 205 turned in a $100 Million profit for the UFC.

Boxing Career

In August 2017 Conor debuted in the world of boxing and that debut has since been considered one of the biggest fights in combat sports history. Notorious fought Floyd Mayweather, which he reportedly lost due to TKO. But, according to rumors, he made about $100 Million from that fight alone.

Business Ventures

Conor McGregor is also known as a genius Irish businessman. McGregor has built several brands, across different fields, which he gets a significant income from.

Proper No. 12

Right after he earned $100 Million from the Mayweather fight, McGregor announced the launch of his own liquor brand. And in the following year 2018, he launched an Irish Whiskey brand “Proper No. 12.” The venture turned out to be highly successful. The whiskey brand reportedly made a Billion dollar revenue in the first year of its sales. Proper No.12 became a globally recognized brand. On 28 April 2021, Conor sold the major part of the stakes of Proper No. 12 to Proximo Spirits in a $600 Million deal.

The MacLife

Along with this, Notorious has his very own MMA and Fitness centered media company called “The MacLife.” It features blogs and a youtube channel and has millions of followers.

August McGregor and McGregor FAST

McGregor has also launched his very own clothing line named “August McGregor.” Along with his clothing line, McGregor has his own line of manufacturing fighting gloves and sportswear called “McGregor FAST.” FAST is also available as a fitness application.

Investments

And with all of his ventures, Conor is a good investor as well. The Notorious has invested in several startups like “Klyncar,” a food delivery company, and “WayRay,” an AI platform for the holographic display of cars. Conor has also invested in the cryptocurrency company, “Zero George.”

The Black Forge Inn

Aside from all that, Conor also owns the famous Irish pub, “The Black Forge Inn.”

Conclusion

Conor McGregor’s net worth has been built on his successful career in UFC and boxing, as well as his numerous business ventures. From Proper No. 12 to The MacLife and August McGregor, McGregor has proven himself to be a savvy businessman and investor. With his net worth of $200 Million, Conor McGregor continues to be one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

