“Conor McGregor UFC breakdown”: Conor McGregor’s Darkest UFC Moment Captured in Netflix Documentary as He Appears Completely Broken

Conor McGregor’s Defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 Revealed in Netflix Documentary “McGregor Forever”

Conor McGregor, a controversial legend in the UFC, has shared raw moments in a new Netflix documentary that fans believe changed the Irish superstar. Though it was not McGregor’s first UFC defeat, his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 was notably the most brutal. Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor with a fourth-round neck crank in a notorious clash, and then jumped the cage to fight with McGregor’s entourage. McGregor also had to fight off a Nurmagomedov supporter who entered the octagon and attacked him. Both men were suspended from fighting and fined after the wild scenes.

In the Netflix documentary series “McGregor Forever,” viewers can gain insight into a side of McGregor they are not familiar with. Consoling him, his team showed a vulnerable McGregor dealing with the gravity of his defeat on the biggest stage. Despite the loss, the fight broke a UFC record with 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, which was only surpassed by McGregor’s boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 and Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Since that fateful day in October 2018, McGregor has fought just three times, with two losses to Dustin Poirier and a 2020 win over Donald Cerrone. McGregor has been out of commission since the second fight in July 2021 after he broke his leg in sickening scenes. Though he is expected to return to the octagon in a fight against Michael Chandler, it is uncertain which McGregor will return to the sport where he has been the biggest star for the best part of a decade. McGregor has teased that he would chase the UFC knockout record, but his recent form makes it hard to believe. With only one win in his last five fights since November 2016, there are questions about whether McGregor can regain the form that made him the sport’s most marketable athlete, or if he should give it up altogether.

