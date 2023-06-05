“Consecutively Numbered Raffle Tickets” : “Double Roll of 2000 Consecutively Numbered 50/50 Raffle Tickets with Perforated Stubs – Ideal for Event Party Prize Drawings and Easy to Read in White”

Raffle Tickets Double Roll – 2000 Tickets Consecutively Numbered, 50/50 Raffle Tickets for Event Party Prize Drawing with Perforated Stubs, Easy-to-Read White Design That I Loved



Price: $11.55

(as of Jun 05,2023 01:23:32 UTC – Details)





Raffle tickets are an essential item for any type of event, whether it’s a charity fundraiser, carnival, or corporate tournament. They help to generate revenue and add an element of excitement to the event. However, not all raffle tickets are created equal. The quality and design of the tickets can make a big difference in the success of your event. That’s why it’s important to choose a high-quality raffle ticket that is easy to read, tear apart, and keep track of.

One of the best options on the market is the multi-purpose 50/50 double raffle ticket rolls. These tickets are perfect for any type of event, whether it’s a low lighting event or an outdoor event. The large bold numbers make it easy for participants to read, even in dim lighting. Plus, the perforation lines make it easy to tear apart the tickets quickly, which is especially important for large events where time is of the essence.

Another advantage of these tickets is that they eliminate waste. The perforation lines ensure that each ticket is torn apart cleanly, which means you won’t have any half-torn tickets that participants can’t use. This saves you money on printing costs, as well as ensuring that all participants have a fair chance to win.

The design of these tickets is also very user-friendly. The “Keep This Coupon” part goes to the player, while the “Ticket” portion is placed in the drawing. The “Ticket” part has a place for the player to write their name, address, town, and phone number on the back. This is perfect for keeping track of attendance and ensuring that the winner can be contacted easily. The design is also very customizable, so you can add your own logo or branding to the tickets to make them unique to your event.

Overall, the multi-purpose 50/50 double raffle ticket rolls are a great choice for any type of event. They are high-quality, easy to use, and customizable. Whether you’re hosting a charity fundraiser or a corporate tournament, these tickets will help you generate revenue and add an element of excitement to your event.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a high-quality raffle ticket that is easy to read, tear apart, and keep track of, then the multi-purpose 50/50 double raffle ticket rolls are a great choice. They are perfect for any type of event, whether it’s a charity fundraiser, carnival, or corporate tournament. The large bold numbers, perforation lines, and user-friendly design make these tickets a must-have for any event planner. So, if you want to ensure the success of your next event, be sure to choose the multi-purpose 50/50 double raffle ticket rolls.



