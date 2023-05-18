“consistently inconsistent Boston Celtics”: The Boston Celtics Display a Pattern of Inconsistency Throughout the NBA Playoffs

1. #CelticsPlayoffs

The Boston Celtics have been struggling lately, losing their fourth playoff game at TD Garden to the Miami Heat. Despite playing well for 77 minutes, the Celtics suffered a head-scratching loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Kyle Lowry’s impressive performance prevented the Celtics from taking a huge lead in the second quarter, and the Heat scored 46 points on 65.4% shooting in the third quarter. Although the Heat only held a double-digit lead for 25 seconds of game time, their shooting went cold in the fourth quarter. However, the Celtics lost the game due to their six turnovers in the final period, compared to the Heat’s two turnovers.

The Celtics have a history of losing important games due to sloppy fourth-quarter play. They lost Game 1 to the Philadelphia 76ers and an opportunity to close out the series against the Atlanta Hawks at home in five games. Even last postseason, after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, they dropped a lot of games at home. This season, the Celtics have an influx of talent and a new head coach, but their inconsistency has made them vulnerable to a second consecutive NBA Finals defeat.

