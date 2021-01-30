Constance Isherwood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Constance Isherwood, QC, BC’s oldest practising lawyer has Died .

Constance Isherwood, QC, BC's oldest practising lawyer has died

The Advocate is saddened to learn that Constance Isherwood, QC, BC's oldest practising lawyer and a pillar of the legal community, has passed away at the age of 101. She will be remembered for her warmth, her vitality, and her mentorship to countless women in the profession. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ZdJ77rANMe — The Advocate (@AdvocateMag) January 30, 2021

