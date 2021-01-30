Constance Isherwood Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Constance Isherwood, QC, BC’s oldest practising lawyer has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Constance Isherwood, QC, BC’s oldest practising lawyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Advocate is saddened to learn that Constance Isherwood, QC, BC's oldest practising lawyer and a pillar of the legal community, has passed away at the age of 101. She will be remembered for her warmth, her vitality, and her mentorship to countless women in the profession. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ZdJ77rANMe
