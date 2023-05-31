Constance Labbé biography: Constance Labbé: Biography, Age, Nationality, Family, Height, Husband, Wiki and Net Worth

Who is Constance Labbé?

Constance Labbé is a French actress who has gained recognition for her work in film and television. She was born on April 11, 1991, in France. She started her career in acting in 2012 and has since appeared in several movies and TV series.

Biography

Constance Labbé grew up in France and was interested in acting from a young age. She studied drama and theater at a local school and later went on to pursue a career in the field. She made her acting debut in 2012 with the movie ‘La Vie d’Adèle’ and gained critical acclaim for her performance.

Career

Constance Labbé has worked in several movies and TV series over the years. Some of her notable works include ‘The Returned,’ ‘The New Adventures of Aladdin,’ ‘The Grad Job,’ and ‘Call My Agent!,’ among others. She has received several nominations and awards for her performances and has become a prominent figure in French cinema.

Family

Not much is known about Constance Labbé’s family, as she has kept her personal life private. However, it is known that she has a brother who is also an actor.

Husband

Constance Labbé is currently married to fellow actor, Thibault de Montalembert. The couple got married in 2019 in a private ceremony attended by friends and family. They have been together for several years and are known to be supportive of each other’s careers.

Age and Height

Constance Labbé is currently 30 years old and stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm).

Nationality

Constance Labbé is a French national and was born and raised in France.

Net Worth

Constance Labbé’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful career in acting and endorsements.

Conclusion

Constance Labbé is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the French cinema industry. She has worked hard to achieve success in her career and has become a role model for aspiring actors. With her talent and dedication, she is sure to achieve even greater heights in the future.

