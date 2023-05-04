construction worker death Today : Driver charged after North Carolina construction worker dies in I-40 crash

Gunfire Erupts on Forsyth Tech Campus

Gunshots were fired on the campus of Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Tuesday. While police have not yet identified the person or persons who fired the shots, they believe the incident was unrelated to the school itself. According to investigators, the gunfire followed an altercation between two individuals at an ATM in a parking lot on campus. Both people left the scene after exchanging shots, and police found several shell casings and bullet holes in the ATM. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Greensboro Convenience Store Robbed at Gunpoint

Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Wednesday morning. The suspect, who was wearing a mask, entered the Great Stops store on West Market Street just before 1:30 a.m. and demanded cash from the clerk at gunpoint. After taking the money, the man fled the store on foot. Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.

New STEM-Focused School Considered to Address Overcrowding

The Catherine Johnson School District in North Carolina is considering potential sites for a new kindergarten through eighth-grade school with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education. The new school is intended to alleviate overcrowding in the district and provide students with more opportunities to learn about these critical subjects. A community meeting will be held tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s multipurpose room to discuss potential locations for the new school.

Construction Worker Killed on I-40

A construction worker was killed early Wednesday morning when an SUV crashed into an active work zone on Interstate 40 in North Carolina. The vehicle struck and killed the worker before crashing into construction equipment, according to the State Highway Patrol. The driver, Jeyson Alexander Murcia-Guillen, 20, of Smithfield, has been charged with felony death by vehicle, among other offenses. The victim, Claude Tyler Bryant, 33, of Rocky Mount, was a father of four who had worked for S.T. Wooten, a private construction company, for six years. His employer praised him as a hardworking leader who was always looking to improve.

Conclusion

These incidents highlight the importance of safety and security in our communities. Gun violence and armed robbery pose significant risks to public safety and must be addressed through proactive measures such as increased police presence, community engagement, and education. Additionally, the tragic death of a construction worker on I-40 underscores the need for drivers to exercise caution when driving through work zones and follow posted speed limits and other traffic safety rules. By working together, we can help prevent these types of incidents and create safer, more vibrant communities for everyone.

News Source : WXII

Source Link :North Carolina construction worker killed in I-40 crash, driver charged/