Construction worker Javier Calderon killed in wall collapse at Pacoima site

Javier Calderon, a family-oriented 49-year-old San Bernardino County resident, had a busy schedule as a rebar installer, leaving little time for himself. However, family time was always his priority, including nightly phone calls with his daughter living in Texas and occasional late-night family trips to Cold Stone Creamery for vanilla and cheesecake ice cream. On Wednesday, while working at a Pacoima construction site, a cinder block wall collapsed, killing Calderon and injuring two other workers. His daughter, Monica, remembers her hard-working father as more than just a construction worker; he was a family-oriented husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Calderon, who immigrated to the United States from Morales, Mexico, at the age of 14, encouraged his daughters to pursue higher education and was proud when Monica became the first family member to graduate from a university. Calderon was in the process of constructing a barbecue at the family’s home and loved backyard cookouts. Despite his grueling work schedule, Calderon always wished his waiting family “good morning” when he got home each day. Monica Calderon said her father was a cautious man, but construction accidents were not uncommon for the family. Calderon was very protective of his five daughters and often “threw side-eye” when his children talked about their crushes. Monica Calderon will miss her father’s laughs and his many trademark sayings, such as “You know what I mean, chili bean?” and “It is what it is, baby.” A GoFundMe account has been created to help raise money for funeral expenses and additional bills.

