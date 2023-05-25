“Consultant Recruitment”: 40 Consultant Positions (International and National) Open for Applications by WHO

WHO is Looking for 40 Consultants (International and National Positions)

The World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking passionate and driven individuals to join their team as consultants in various international and national positions. The vacancies available cover a wide range of areas, from public health to mental health and psychosocial wellbeing, influenza programs, immunization, epidemiology, and emergency response, among others.

The WHO is committed to promoting and supporting global health, fighting endemic diseases through various interventions, and improving the overall wellbeing of people worldwide. As a consultant, you will be an integral part of the organization’s mission to provide access to quality health care and reduce health inequities.

The available vacancies are open to both international and national candidates, and the contractual arrangement varies for each position. Some roles are external consultancy while others are special services agreements (SSA) and no grade. The closing dates for applications range between May 25 and June 17, 2023.

The positions available include a Public Health Consultant for the Health Cluster in Ukraine, a Consultant for the WHO-UNICEF Joint Programme on mental health and psychosocial wellbeing and development of children and adolescents, and a Seasonal Influenza Program Consultant in Egypt. National Immunization Officer positions are also open in Angola, and Information System Officer positions are available in Angola-Luanda.

Other positions available include a National Consultant for Building Future Capacities in Public Health in Tunisia, Consultants for DHIS2 and Health Information System Integration in Fiji-Suva, and a Consultant for Planning for Access, Allocation, and Deployment of Pandemic Influenza Products (regional and national MCM stockpiling) anywhere in the world.

Furthermore, a Consultant for Innovation Strategy in the Philippines, a Consultant for Maternal Child Health and Quality Safety worldwide, and a Digital Health Strategy Consultant in Fiji-Suva are also open. National Consultants for Healthy Cities Initiative in Namibia and Updating National HIV Treatment Guidelines in Myanmar and International Consultants for Adapting Global Guidance to Optimize Treatment for People Living with HIV in Myanmar are also available.

Lastly, there are Consultants for Suicide Prevention, Private Sector Engagement, and Regional Artemisinin-resistance Initiative (RAI) Regional Steering Committee (RSC) in Cambodia-Phnom Penh, and Consultants for Water, Sanitation, Hygiene, and Waster (WASH) in any location worldwide.

In summary, the WHO is looking for 40 passionate and driven individuals to join their team as consultants in various international and national positions. If you are passionate about public health and want to make a difference in the world, consider applying for one of these positions and be part of the WHO’s mission to promote and support global health.

