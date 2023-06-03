“Contact lens hygiene”: Preventing Infection When Wearing Contact Lenses: Essential Tips

Introduction:

Contact lenses are a fantastic invention that allows people with vision problems to see clearly without having to wear glasses. They are convenient, comfortable, and come in a variety of styles and types. However, people who wear contact lenses have been advised by doctors not to sleep with them. But why is this so important? In this article, we will explore the reasons why doctors have advised against sleeping with contact lenses.

Why sleeping with contact lenses is dangerous:

There are several reasons why doctors have advised against sleeping with contact lenses. Here are some of the most important reasons:

Risk of infection:

Wearing contact lenses for an extended period of time can lead to bacterial buildup on the lenses. When you sleep with contacts, this bacterial buildup can become even worse. The bacteria can cause infections in your eyes, which can be very painful and even lead to vision loss in extreme cases.

Reduced oxygen flow to the eyes:

When you wear contact lenses, your eyes need to breathe. This is why contact lenses are made of materials that allow oxygen to pass through to your eyes. However, when you sleep with contact lenses, the lenses can block oxygen flow to your eyes. This can lead to dry eyes, redness, and even corneal ulcers.

Increased risk of corneal abrasion:

When you sleep with contact lenses, there is an increased risk of the lenses rubbing against your eyes. This can cause small scratches or abrasions on your cornea, which can be very painful and take a long time to heal.

Discomfort and irritation:

Sleeping with contact lenses can be very uncomfortable and may cause irritation. This is because your eyes may become dry, and the lenses may shift around as you sleep, causing discomfort and irritation.

What to do if you accidentally sleep with your contact lenses:

If you accidentally fall asleep with your contact lenses, you should remove them as soon as possible. Even if you only slept for a short period of time, it is still important to remove the lenses and clean them thoroughly. Here are some steps you can take:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Gently remove the contact lenses from your eyes. Clean the lenses with a multipurpose solution or hydrogen peroxide solution. Rinse the lenses thoroughly with saline solution. Store the lenses in a clean case with fresh solution.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, sleeping with contact lenses is not recommended by doctors. It can lead to bacterial infections, reduced oxygen flow to the eyes, corneal abrasions, discomfort, and irritation. If you accidentally fall asleep with your contact lenses, it is important to remove them as soon as possible and clean them thoroughly. If you experience any symptoms such as redness or pain, you should see an eye doctor immediately. By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your eyes stay healthy and safe while wearing contact lenses.

