Contempt of Court: The Implications of Repealing GO 111

Why Repeal of GO 111 is Contempt of Court?

Introduction

GO 111 is a government order issued in 1996 that restricted the use of land in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad for any purpose other than agriculture. The order was issued to protect the Hussain Sagar Lake, which is a major source of drinking water for the twin cities. However, recently, the Telangana government has repealed the GO 111, which has sparked controversy and raised questions about the legality of the decision.

History of GO 111

The GO 111 was issued in 1996 by the then government of Andhra Pradesh, to protect the Hussain Sagar Lake from pollution and degradation. The order restricted the use of land in and around the lake for any purpose other than agriculture. The order also prohibited the construction of any buildings or structures within a radius of 10 km from the lake.

The GO 111 was challenged in the court by several individuals and organizations who claimed that it was a violation of their property rights. However, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh upheld the order and declared it to be valid in 2000.

Controversy over Repeal of GO 111

Recently, the Telangana government has repealed the GO 111, claiming that it is hindering the development of the state. The government has argued that the order has prevented the construction of several important projects in and around the twin cities, and its repeal is necessary to promote economic growth.

However, the decision to repeal the order has been met with opposition from various quarters. Several environmentalists and activists have raised concerns that the repeal of GO 111 will lead to the destruction of the lake, which is a major source of drinking water for the twin cities.

Contempt of Court

The repeal of GO 111 by the Telangana government has been criticized as a contempt of court. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh had upheld the order in 2000 and declared it to be valid. The repeal of the order by the Telangana government is seen as a violation of the court’s decision.

Moreover, the Telangana government did not consult the court before repealing the order, which is a clear violation of the legal process. The government is bound to respect the court’s decision and cannot repeal an order that has been declared valid by the court.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the repeal of GO 111 by the Telangana government has sparked controversy and raised questions about the legality of the decision. The order was issued to protect the Hussain Sagar Lake, which is a major source of drinking water for the twin cities. The High Court of Andhra Pradesh had upheld the order in 2000 and declared it to be valid. The repeal of the order by the Telangana government is seen as a violation of the court’s decision and a contempt of court. The government is bound to respect the court’s decision and cannot repeal an order that has been declared valid by the court. It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the criticism and opposition to its decision to repeal GO 111.

