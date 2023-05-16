Control High Blood Pressure with Lifestyle Changes: 4 Habits to Change for Balanced Blood Pressure Despite Taking Medication

These Habits are the Causes of High Blood Pressure

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a disease that develops due to our poor lifestyle and eating habits. It can lead to many difficulties and can even be fatal if left untreated. Both high and low blood pressure levels are harmful. Ideally, blood pressure should be 120/80 mmHg, but due to the stressful and fast-paced lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, it often becomes high or low.

Most people suffer from high blood pressure. This can cause symptoms such as body pain, headaches, heaviness, blurred vision, and dizziness. Poor habits are the leading causes of high blood pressure, such as staying up late at night, consuming too much salt, eating fried and roasted food, stress, and tension. These factors can cause high blood pressure at a young age. On the other hand, low blood pressure can be dangerous as well. It makes the body feel cold, lazy, weak, restless, and sleepy. In such a situation, blood pressure should be checked regularly. Patients with high blood pressure should include walking, meditation, yoga, and healthy eating habits in their lifestyle.

The Habits Responsible for High Blood Pressure

Cardiology experts believe that four habits are responsible for hypertension or high blood pressure. If these habits are not changed, controlling blood pressure with medication becomes difficult. These habits include excessive anger, the desire for revenge, judging others, and excitement leading to less sleep. It is crucial to change these four habits.

Establish a Habit of Sleeping and Waking Up on Time

If blood pressure remains high, it is essential to establish a habit of sleeping early at night and waking up early in the morning. Improving this habit can help control blood pressure. One of the significant reasons for high blood pressure is staying up late at night and getting less sleep. In such a situation, getting at least 8 hours of sleep is essential.

Reduce the Consumption of Spices and Salt

Some people prefer excessive salt and spicy food. Such food increases blood pressure. Patients with high blood pressure should avoid consuming spicy food. Blood pressure can be controlled without medication by consuming less salt and spices.

Excessive Anger and Stress

Excessive anger and stress are enemies of our lives. Stress arises from excessive thinking and worrying. To avoid this, one should not worry too much. On the other hand, hypertension also arises from excessive anger. It can lead to stroke. To avoid this situation, one should eliminate anger and stress from their lives. This can help control blood pressure without medication.

Include These Three Things in Your Daily Routine

To balance blood pressure, include yoga, morning and evening walks, and meditation in your daily routine. This can help you get rid of stress and hypertension. Blood pressure can be controlled without medication by following these habits.

Disclaimer: Our article is only for providing information. For more information, always consult a specialist or your doctor.

News Source : नितिन शर्मा

Source Link :High Blood Pressure Causes:दवाई खाने के बाद भी हाई रहता है ब्लड प्रेशर तो इन 4 आदतों में कर लें बदलाव, बैलेंस हो जाएगा BP/