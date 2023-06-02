Control Scheme: Which Control Scheme Should You Choose for Street Fighter 6: Classic, Dynamic, or Modern?

The Importance of Controls in Fighting Games

Controls are an essential aspect of any video game, but they are particularly crucial in fighting games. These games require tight and responsive controls to enable skillful combat, as they don’t rely on epic narratives or elaborate level designs but on the players’ ability to execute moves and combos. However, the complexity of fighting game controls can be a turn-off for casual players, preventing them from having a good time.

Introducing Street Fighter 6’s Control Options

Street Fighter 6 is a masterpiece that recognizes the need to serve mainstream audiences while maintaining the genre’s depth and complexity. One of the smartest things it does is offer three control options to cater to different play styles:

Classic Controls: The Layout for Fighting Game Veterans

The Classic Controls option is the same six-button layout that Street Fighter has offered since the original arcade days. It provides ultimate competitive control over your fighter, with dedicated buttons for light, medium, and heavy punches and kicks. However, it requires you to memorize the correct inputs and tricky control stick motions for special moves and Critical Arts.

Modern Controls: The Setup for Casual Convenience

The Modern Controls option attempts to bridge the gap between old-school fighting game depth and casual convenience. It has light, medium, and heavy attacks, a button specifically for special attacks, and eliminates motion inputs. The Assist button lets you bust out automatic combos, making it easier to execute moves for less experienced players.

Dynamic Controls: The Setup for Noobs

The Dynamic Controls option is the most simplified control scheme, lacking a special move button. Your character does cool attacks automatically, depending on where you are on the battlefield. This option is ideal for beginners, as it reduces the complexity of controls to get them started with the game.

How to Change Street Fighter 6’s Controls

Street Fighter 6 allows players to change controls at any time in the Options Menu. Before a match, players can change their controls as they pick their character, selecting Control Settings and changing the Control Type. However, Dynamic Controls cannot be used online or in tournaments.

Conclusion

Street Fighter 6 offers different control options to cater to different play styles, from veterans to beginners. These options provide a more accessible and enjoyable experience for casual players while maintaining the genre’s depth and complexity for competitive players. With its smart control options, Street Fighter 6 is a masterpiece that sets the standard for fighting games.

