Controversial Figure Leo Cullinan Passes Away in New Hampshire: Former NSC Member with Ties to Nazi Ideology Remembered in Obituary

Leo Cullinan Death: Former NSC Member and Controversial Figure in New Hampshire

Leo Cullinan, a former member of the National Security Council (NSC) during the Reagan administration, passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. Cullinan was a controversial figure in New Hampshire for his ties to Nazi sympathizers and white supremacist groups.

Despite the controversy surrounding his past affiliations, Cullinan was a well-respected member of the Republican Party and served in various political positions throughout his career. He was a fixture in New Hampshire politics, running for office multiple times and serving as a delegate to several Republican National Conventions.

Cullinan’s obituary describes him as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and friends. However, his past associations with extremist groups continue to overshadow his legacy in the eyes of many.

Regardless of one’s opinions on Leo Cullinan, his passing marks the end of an era in New Hampshire politics.

