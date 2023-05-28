“Controversial K-Drama Outfits”: Top 5 Most Disputed K-Drama Attires Ever Worn

The world of Korean dramas is known for its iconic fashion and style that often becomes a trend among its viewers. However, there have been instances where the outfits worn by the characters have caused controversies and backlash. Here are five of the most controversial K-Drama outfits of all time.

The Glory

The iconic white dress worn by actress Cha Joo Young in the drama “The Glory” caused quite a stir when she admitted that she was hesitant to wear it as she believed it might be too revealing on camera. Netizens were upset with the drama’s director for pressuring the actress to wear the dress, leading to a heated debate over the objectification of women in the entertainment industry. Ms. Hammurabi

Actress Go Ara’s character wearing a niqab in “Ms. Hammurabi” was not controversial because of the clothing itself, but rather the context in which it was used. In the scene, her character is told that her skirt is too revealing, leading her to wear the niqab as a punchline. Many viewers felt uncomfortable with the scene, as it appeared to make light of religious clothing and the reasons behind wearing it. Backstreet Rookie

In the drama “Backstreet Rookie,” actor Eum Moon Suk’s character’s “Jamaican-inspired” look was considered cultural appropriation by many viewers. The controversy was further fueled by a scene later in the drama featuring a black character that many felt was offensive and over-the-top. Man Who Dies To Live

“Man Who Dies To Live” is set in a fictional place that appears to be modeled after Middle Eastern countries. However, the drama drew criticism from viewers for scenes where women wore hijabs and bikinis, which many felt was insensitive and disrespectful to the culture and religion of those who wear hijabs. Penthouse 3

The introduction of character Alex Lee in “Penthouse 3” was met with offense due to his look and mannerisms. Actor Park Eun Seok, who played the character, was given dreads and took on an accent that borrowed from African American Vernacular English (AAVE). Many viewers felt that this was cultural appropriation and offensive, leading the actor to apologize for the depiction.

While K-Drama fashion has been a source of inspiration for many, it is important to remember that the outfits worn by the characters can have a significant impact on viewers and their perceptions of different cultures and communities. It is crucial for the entertainment industry to be mindful of the messages they are sending through their clothing choices and to take responsibility for any controversies that arise.

News Source : Koreaboo

Source Link :5 Of The Most Controversial K-Drama Outfits Of All Time/