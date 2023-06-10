Controversial Keefer Street development project faces decision by Vancouver Development Permit Board

Chinatown BIA : Controversial development at Keefer and Columbia streets gets green light despite concerns from some Chinatown residents and the Vancouver Tenants Union

At the intersection of Keefer and Columbia streets in Vancouver, a vacant plot of land has been the center of controversy for years. Beedie Living’s proposal for a condominium tower was initially rejected by the City of Vancouver’s Development Permit Board in 2017, but due to a change in community sentiment and a legal challenge in the B.C. Supreme Court, the project has been given a second chance. The proposed nine-story mixed-use commercial building includes retail space, a senior living center, and 111 residential units. City Councillor Pete Fry clarified that this is not a rezoning issue but an outright development permit, which means that it will likely be approved by the Development Permit Board. The board has the power to approve, approve with conditions, or reject the application based on the Zoning and Development Bylaw. The City Council cannot veto the application. Some residents in the area have expressed concerns about the development, as another condo building could worsen gentrification. The Vancouver Tenants Union is disappointed that several Chinatown associations have changed their stance and are now supporting the condo development. However, seven legacy associations, including the Chinatown Business Improvement Association, have signed a letter of support for the project. The Chinatown BIA’s president, Jordan Eng, believes that the development will bring much-needed revitalization to the area, as rampant crime has caused the BIA to quadruple its security budget over the past few years. The Development Permit Board will listen to public feedback on Monday before deciding whether to proceed with the project.

News Source : British Columbia

