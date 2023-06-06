Controversy arises as massive dam collapses in Ukraine with both sides pointing fingers at each other | Live coverage on FOX 776 vi1







Massive Dam Collapse in Ukraine: Both Sides Blaming Each Other | Live…NOW from FOX 776 vi1

Massive Dam Collapse in Ukraine: Both Sides Blaming Each Other

The recent collapse of a massive dam in Ukraine has left both sides pointing fingers at each other. The incident, which occurred on the Dnieper River, has caused widespread damage and displacement of residents in the surrounding areas.

The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of sabotaging the dam, while Russia has denied any involvement and instead blamed the collapse on poor maintenance by the Ukrainian authorities.

As the investigation continues, local residents are left to pick up the pieces and try to rebuild their lives. The situation remains tense as both sides refuse to take responsibility for the disaster.

Live updates on this developing story can be found on Live…NOW from FOX 776 vi1.





Ukraine Dam Failure Blame Game over Dam Collapse Massive Flooding in Ukraine Dam Safety in Ukraine Infrastructure Failure in Ukraine