Controversy Erupts over ISRO Chief’s Statement on Using Vedic Technology for Rocket Making

Why doesn’t ISRO make rockets with the technology of Vedas?

The Controversial Statement

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chief, Dr Sivan, recently made a statement that has caused a lot of buzz in the scientific community. He stated that ISRO does not use the technology of the Vedas to build rockets. This statement has sparked a heated debate among people, with some criticizing the Chief’s comments and others supporting him.

What Are the Vedas?

The Vedas are the ancient Hindu scriptures that contain knowledge on various aspects of life, including science and technology. They are considered to be the oldest written texts in the world and are revered by many Hindus.

The Debate

Dr Sivan’s statement has sparked a debate on whether the technology mentioned in the Vedas is relevant in today’s world. Some people believe that the Vedas contain advanced scientific knowledge that could be used to build better rockets. They argue that the Vedas were written by ancient sages who had a deep understanding of the universe and its workings.

Others, however, argue that the technology mentioned in the Vedas is outdated and irrelevant in today’s world. They say that the Vedas were written in a different time and context and cannot be applied to modern-day technology.

The ISRO Perspective

ISRO, on its part, has clarified that it does not use the technology of the Vedas to build rockets. The organization has stated that it follows modern scientific principles and uses the latest technology to develop its rockets.

ISRO has also emphasized that it values traditional knowledge and has collaborated with various institutions to study traditional Indian sciences. However, when it comes to building rockets, the organization relies on modern scientific principles.

Conclusion

The debate on whether the technology mentioned in the Vedas is relevant in today’s world is likely to continue. While some people believe that the Vedas contain advanced scientific knowledge, others argue that the technology mentioned in the Vedas is outdated and irrelevant in today’s world.

ISRO’s statement, however, makes it clear that the organization relies on modern scientific principles to build rockets. Whether the technology of the Vedas will be useful in the future remains to be seen, but for now, ISRO will continue to rely on modern technology to carry out its space missions.

