Controversy Surrounding Cameron Green’s Catch of Shubman Gill: Understanding the ICC Rule.

Controversy over Shubman Gill’s catch in the WTC final

On the fourth day of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, a big controversy has arisen regarding the catch of Shubman Gill. The way Cameron Green took the catch of Shubman Gill in the slip, the cricket fraternity is divided into two parts. Regarding that catch of Shubman, some believe that he was given out wrongly, but some are considering it right. In such a situation, it becomes necessary to know what are the rules of catch made by the last ICC. Marylebone Cricket Club ie MCC decides the rules related to cricket. MCC has also made rules regarding catches. Under MCC rules, a catch is considered legal only if a fielder stops the ball with any part of his body with complete control without touching the ground. This should happen within the boundary. In the same rule, it has been further told that if the ball is in the hands of the fielder and his hand may be touching the ground, or the ball is stuck to any part of the body or why it is stuck in any protective gear, it is considered a catch. Will go and in such a situation the batsman has to return to the pavilion. According to the rules, a catch is complete when the ball is in the hands of the fielder and is considered to be over when the fielder regains complete control of the ball and its movement.

Australia set India a target of 444 runs on the fourth day of the WTC final. Shubman Gill, along with Rohit Sharma, made a steady start for Team India but Shubman stuck his bat on Scott Boland's out-of-favour ball. In such a situation, the ball went to Cameron standing in the slip. Cameron Green bent to his left and caught the ball with one hand but Shubman felt that the ball had touched the ground. In such a situation, the matter went to the third umpire. The third umpire saw that footage from different angles several times in the video replays but the third umpire did not feel that the ball had not touched the ground but in the replays Green's finger was definitely visible below the ball. Although it appeared that she was touching the ground. This is the reason why controversy has arisen regarding this catch of Cameron Green.





