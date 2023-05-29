Controversy surrounds minister Oliver Dowden over alleged involvement in Partygate scandal

Posted on May 29, 2023

Oliver Dowden : Controversy Surrounding Minister Oliver Dowden and Boris Johnson’s Government

Oliver Dowden, a diligent and hardworking minister who operates under the radar, has become a lightning rod for criticism of the Sunak government. He has been accused of being Sunak’s assassin in chief and his appointment has been called a mistake by a former cabinet minister. Dowden’s lack of support on either side of the party has made him the face of the Prime Minister’s clumsy attempts to deal with a civil war, and there are increasing calls for him to resign, especially if he is proven to have had a hand in the latest attempt to remove Boris Johnson.

News Source : David Maddox – Political Editor

