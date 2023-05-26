convenience store robberies today : Multiple agencies probe another series of convenience store robberies

convenience store robberies today : Multiple agencies probe another series of convenience store robberies

Posted on May 26, 2023

Convenience Store Robberies Under Investigation by Multiple Agencies today 2023.
Several 7-Eleven stores in Kent and Federal Way were robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night and Friday morning. King County authorities are investigating the incidents. No further details have been provided.

News Source : king5.com

  1. Convenience store robberies
  2. Multiple agency investigation
  3. Robbery investigations
  4. String of robberies
  5. Convenience store crime
Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply