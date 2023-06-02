“Convicted killer and prison escapee ‘Smallie’ killed in armed confrontation with Joint Services, accomplice also dead”

“Royden Williams” : Convicted Killer and Escapee “Smallie” Williams Killed in Armed Confrontation with Joint Services, Accomplice “Gully Side” Also Dead

“Smallie,” a convicted killer and prison escapee, was killed in an armed confrontation with Joint Services on Thursday morning, along with his accomplice, Odel Roberts, also known as “Gully Side,” who was acquitted of murder three years ago. The fugitives were allegedly apprehended at 33 Miles, Bartica Potaro in Region 7. Williams had escaped from Mazaruni Prison two weeks ago with the help of armed gunmen, and six people, including four prison officers, were charged in connection with his escape. The state had offered a $10 million prize for information leading to his capture. Williams faced the death penalty for his convictions in the February 2008 Bartica Massacre and the murder of a member of the Guyana Defence Force. His escape from the Mazaruni high-security prison had raised questions about the jail’s security and the treatment of detainees, including the Venezuelan woman who visited him moments before the escape and was among those charged in connection with it. Lee Yan LaSur, a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines, wrote this article for the St. Vincent Times.

St Vincent Times

