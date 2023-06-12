Convulsis: A Malevolent Creation Emerged from the Abyss [Complete EP]

<h1>Convulsis - An Evil Born From The Void [Full EP]</h1>
Tracklist:
<ol>
<li>Intro</li>
<li>Void</li>
<li>Chaos Reigns</li>
<li>From The Depths</li>
<li>Blackened Skies</li>
<li>Outro</li>
</ol>
Description:
Convulsis is a black metal band hailing from the depths of the void. Their debut EP "An Evil Born From The Void" is a masterpiece of darkness and despair, featuring six tracks of raw and atmospheric black metal.
From the haunting intro to the crushing outro, this EP will take you on a journey through the abyss, where the only light comes from the blackened skies above.
With fierce vocals, blistering riffs, and thunderous drums, Convulsis delivers a unique brand of black metal that will leave you gasping for air.
If you're a fan of bands like Mayhem, Darkthrone, and Burzum, you don't want to miss this EP.
