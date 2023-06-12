Convulsis: A Malevolent Creation Emerged from the Abyss [Complete EP]







Convulsis – An Evil Born From The Void [Full EP]

<h1>Convulsis - An Evil Born From The Void [Full EP]</h1> Tracklist: <ol> <li>Intro</li> <li>Void</li> <li>Chaos Reigns</li> <li>From The Depths</li> <li>Blackened Skies</li> <li>Outro</li> </ol> Description: Convulsis is a black metal band hailing from the depths of the void. Their debut EP "An Evil Born From The Void" is a masterpiece of darkness and despair, featuring six tracks of raw and atmospheric black metal. From the haunting intro to the crushing outro, this EP will take you on a journey through the abyss, where the only light comes from the blackened skies above. With fierce vocals, blistering riffs, and thunderous drums, Convulsis delivers a unique brand of black metal that will leave you gasping for air. If you're a fan of bands like Mayhem, Darkthrone, and Burzum, you don't want to miss this EP.





