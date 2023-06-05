“Cookie recipe from Sugar Coated Sisters”: Sugar Coated Sisters’ Delicious Cookies Made with a Single Recipe

Abigail Wright: The Owner of Sugar Coated Sisters

Abigail Wright, the owner of Sugar Coated Sisters, is a true inspiration. After studying chemistry in college, she decided to perfect her family’s old sugar cookie recipe. Today, she only uses that one recipe to make all her cookies – a vanilla sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting. But, what makes her cookies unique is her incredible decorating skills. She can do almost any custom design you ask for, and her cookies are perfect for weddings, baby showers, bridal showers, graduation parties, team treats, and more.

Abgail’s Journey as a Cancer Survivor

Abigail’s journey hasn’t been an easy one. She is a uterine cancer survivor who has battled the disease with courage and resilience. Her passion for baking and decorating cookies has been her solace, and she has used her talent to spread joy and positivity to those around her. She has also been putting a lot of the money she makes from selling the cookies to an adoption fund, to grow her family. Abigail’s story is a reminder that no matter how tough life gets, there is always a way to find happiness.

Sugar Coated Sisters: A Unique Baking Business

Sugar Coated Sisters is a unique baking business that offers custom-designed cookies for any occasion. Abigail’s attention to detail and creativity make her cookies stand out from the rest. She uses only the best ingredients, and her cookies are always fresh and delicious. Her business has become a go-to for those who want to add a touch of sweetness to their celebrations.

Catering Services for All Occasions

Sugar Coated Sisters offers catering services for all occasions. Whether it’s a wedding, baby shower, bridal shower, graduation party, team treat, or any other event, Abigail can create custom cookies that match the theme and color scheme of the occasion. Her cookies are not only delicious but also a work of art. She pays attention to every detail, ensuring that each cookie is unique and beautiful.

A Cause Close to Abigail’s Heart

Abigail’s journey as a cancer survivor and her desire to grow her family through adoption have inspired her to give back. She donates a portion of the money she makes from selling cookies to an adoption fund. This cause is close to her heart, and she wants to help others who are also on the adoption journey. Her commitment to making a positive impact on the world is truly admirable.

Conclusion

Abigail Wright is a remarkable woman who has turned her passion for baking and decorating cookies into a successful business. She has overcome many challenges in her life, including cancer, and has used her talent to spread joy and positivity to those around her. Her cookies are not only delicious but also a work of art, and she can create custom designs for any occasion. Her commitment to giving back through her adoption fund is an inspiration to us all. To learn more about Sugar Coated Sisters or to place an order, please visit thesugarcoatedsisters.com.

News Source : FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)

Source Link :Sugar Coated Sisters only only uses one recipe to make their yummy cookies/