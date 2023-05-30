Cooking Chicken Tenders In The Oven – Oven Baked Chicken Tenders : Crispy and Delicious: How to Make Oven Baked Chicken Tenders

Oven Baked Chicken Tenders: A Guide to Crispy and Delicious Results

Cooking Chicken Tenders In The Oven – Oven Baked Chicken Tenders

Chicken tenders are a favorite among people of all ages. They are easy to cook, delicious, and can be served with a variety of dips and sauces. While deep-frying chicken tenders is a popular cooking method, it is not the healthiest option. Oven-baked chicken tenders are a healthier alternative that still delivers a crispy and flavorful result.

In this article, we will go over the step-by-step process of cooking chicken tenders in the oven. We will also provide tips and tricks to help you achieve the perfect oven-baked chicken tenders.

Ingredients:

-1 pound of chicken tenders

-1 cup of all-purpose flour

-2 teaspoons of paprika

-1 teaspoon of garlic powder

-1 teaspoon of onion powder

-1 teaspoon of salt

-½ teaspoon of black pepper

-2 eggs

-1 tablespoon of water

-2 cups of Panko breadcrumbs

-½ cup of grated Parmesan cheese

-½ teaspoon of dried oregano

-½ teaspoon of dried basil

-½ teaspoon of dried thyme

-Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400°F. In a shallow bowl, mix together the flour, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. In another shallow bowl, whisk together the eggs and water. In a third shallow bowl, mix together the Panko breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan cheese, dried oregano, dried basil, and dried thyme. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray it with non-stick cooking spray. Take a chicken tender and coat it in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Dip the chicken tender into the egg mixture, making sure it is fully coated. Finally, coat the chicken tender in the Panko breadcrumb mixture, pressing the breadcrumbs onto the chicken to ensure they stick. Place the chicken tender on the prepared baking sheet and repeat with the remaining chicken tenders. Spray the chicken tenders with non-stick cooking spray. Bake the chicken tenders for 15-20 minutes, or until they are golden brown and cooked through. Serve the chicken tenders hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Tips and Tricks:

-For extra crispy chicken tenders, place a wire rack on top of the baking sheet and place the chicken tenders on the wire rack. This will allow air to circulate around the chicken, helping it crisp up.

-If you don’t have Panko breadcrumbs, regular breadcrumbs can be used as a substitute. However, Panko breadcrumbs will give you a crispier result.

-For a healthier option, use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour.

-Experiment with different seasonings to find your favorite flavor combination. Cajun seasoning, Italian seasoning, and chili powder are all great options.

-Leftover chicken tenders can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Conclusion:

Oven-baked chicken tenders are a delicious and healthier alternative to deep-fried chicken tenders. With this simple recipe, you can make crispy and flavorful chicken tenders right in your oven. Follow our tips and tricks to achieve the perfect result every time. Serve these chicken tenders with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy a classic dish that everyone will love.

——————–

Q: What temperature should I set my oven to when cooking chicken tenders?

A: Preheat your oven to 400°F.

Q: How long should I bake chicken tenders in the oven?

A: Bake the chicken tenders for 18-20 minutes, or until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F.

Q: Can I use frozen chicken tenders?

A: Yes, you can use frozen chicken tenders. Increase the baking time by 5-10 minutes.

Q: Do I need to flip the chicken tenders during baking?

A: It is not necessary to flip the chicken tenders, but you can flip them halfway through cooking for even browning.

Q: Can I marinate the chicken tenders before baking?

A: Yes, you can marinate the chicken tenders before baking for added flavor.

Q: Can I make a dipping sauce to go with the chicken tenders?

A: Yes, you can make a dipping sauce such as ranch, honey mustard, or BBQ sauce to go with the chicken tenders.

Q: Can I use other seasonings besides salt and pepper?

A: Yes, you can use other seasonings such as garlic powder, paprika, or Italian seasoning for added flavor.

Q: Can I bake chicken tenders on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper?

A: Yes, you can bake chicken tenders on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper for easy cleanup.

Q: How do I know when the chicken tenders are done?

A: Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the chicken tenders. They should reach 165°F before being considered fully cooked.