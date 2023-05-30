Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust : 5 Delicious Cool Whip Pies with Graham Cracker Crust

5 Mouthwatering Pies with Graham Cracker Crust and Cool Whip

Introduction

Cool Whip pies are one of the easiest and most delicious desserts to make. They are perfect for any occasion, from a family dinner to a holiday gathering. What makes these pies so special is the use of Cool Whip, a creamy and light alternative to traditional whipped cream. When combined with a crispy graham cracker crust, the result is a dessert that everyone will love.

Ingredients

To make a Cool Whip pie with a graham cracker crust, you will need the following ingredients:

1 graham cracker crust (store-bought or homemade)

1 package of Cool Whip (8 oz)

1 package of instant pudding mix (any flavor)

1 1/2 cups of milk

Instructions

Making a Cool Whip pie with a graham cracker crust is incredibly easy. Here are the steps to follow:

Prepare the crust

If you are using a store-bought graham cracker crust, simply remove it from the packaging and set it aside. If you prefer to make your own crust, you will need the following ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup of sugar

6 tablespoons of melted butter

Mix the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter together in a bowl. Press the mixture into a 9-inch pie dish, making sure to cover the bottom and sides evenly. Bake the crust at 350°F for 10 minutes, then let it cool completely.

Make the filling

In a large bowl, whisk together the instant pudding mix and milk until smooth. Add the Cool Whip and mix until well combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared graham cracker crust and smooth the top with a spatula.

Chill the pie

Refrigerate the pie for at least 2 hours, or until set. You can also freeze the pie for a firmer texture.

Variations

While the classic Cool Whip pie with a graham cracker crust is delicious on its own, there are many variations you can try to switch things up:

Chocolate Cool Whip Pie: Use chocolate instant pudding mix instead of a regular flavor for a rich and decadent pie.

Strawberry Cool Whip Pie: Add sliced strawberries to the filling for a fruity twist.

Oreo Cool Whip Pie: Crush up some Oreo cookies and add them to the graham cracker crust for a cookies-and-cream flavor.

Lemon Cool Whip Pie: Use lemon instant pudding mix and add a splash of fresh lemon juice for a tangy and refreshing pie.

Conclusion

Cool Whip pies with graham cracker crusts are a classic and delicious dessert that everyone will love. They are easy to make, versatile, and perfect for any occasion. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a dessert that is sure to impress your guests. So next time you need to whip up a quick and tasty dessert, try making a Cool Whip pie with a graham cracker crust!

——————–

Q: What is Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust?

A: Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust is a delicious dessert made with Cool Whip and graham cracker crust, usually filled with fruit or pudding.

Q: How do I make Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust?

A: To make Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust, you will need graham cracker crust, Cool Whip, and your choice of filling such as pudding or fruit. Simply mix the filling with the Cool Whip and pour it into the crust. Chill in the refrigerator for several hours, and your pie is ready to serve.

Q: Can I use a store-bought graham cracker crust for this recipe?

A: Yes, you can use a store-bought graham cracker crust for this recipe. This will save you time and effort, and still produce a delicious dessert.

Q: What kind of fillings can I use for Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust?

A: You can use a variety of fillings for Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust, such as chocolate, vanilla or butterscotch pudding, fresh fruit, or even Jello.

Q: Can I freeze Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust?

A: Yes, you can freeze Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust. Simply wrap the pie tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and freeze for up to two months. Thaw the pie in the refrigerator before serving.

Q: How long can I keep Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust in the refrigerator?

A: Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust can be kept in the refrigerator for up to three days. Beyond that, the crust may become soggy and the filling may start to lose its texture.

Q: Can I make Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust ahead of time?

A: Yes, you can make Cool Whip Pies With Graham Cracker Crust ahead of time. It is best to make the pie the day before serving and keep it in the refrigerator until ready to serve.