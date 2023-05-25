Cooma Hospital Reports Death of 95-Year-Old Dementia Patient Clare Nowland Tasered by Police

95-Year-Old Tasered Dementia Patient Clare Nowland Dies In Cooma Hospital

Introduction

Clare Nowland, a 95-year-old dementia patient, died in Cooma Hospital after being tasered by police. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability in the use of force against vulnerable individuals.

The Incident

Clare Nowland was a resident of an aged care facility in Cooma, New South Wales. On July 19, 2021, she became agitated and left the facility, prompting staff to call the police. When the police arrived, they found Nowland wandering on a nearby road.

According to reports, Nowland did not respond to police commands, and an officer used a taser on her. She fell to the ground and was taken to Cooma Hospital, where she later died.

Reaction to the Incident

The use of force against a 95-year-old dementia patient has been met with widespread condemnation. The New South Wales Police Minister, David Elliott, described the incident as “horrific” and promised a thorough investigation.

The New South Wales Council for Civil Liberties has called for an independent investigation into the use of tasers by police, particularly in cases involving vulnerable individuals. They argue that the use of tasers should be a last resort and that police should have better training in dealing with people with mental health issues.

Many in the aged care sector have also expressed concern about the incident. The CEO of Aged and Community Services Australia, Patricia Sparrow, called for better training for aged care staff in dealing with people with dementia and other cognitive impairments.

Conclusion

The death of Clare Nowland has highlighted the need for greater accountability and training in the use of force by police and aged care staff. As the population ages and the number of people with cognitive impairments increases, it is essential that we have systems in place to protect the most vulnerable members of our society.

We must ensure that police and aged care staff have the necessary training and resources to deal with individuals with dementia and other cognitive impairments in a safe and respectful manner. Only then can we prevent tragedies like the death of Clare Nowland from occurring in the future.

