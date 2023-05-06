Cooper Saxe Death : The Startling Revelation of Cooper Saxe’s Murderer

The Startling Revelation of Cooper Saxe’s Murderer

The Shocking End to Power: Who Really Killed Cooper Saxe?

The Buildup to Saxe’s Death

The sixth and final season of Power was a rollercoaster ride for fans of the show. One of the biggest mysteries that needed solving was the identity of who killed Cooper Saxe, the ambitious and often slimy Assistant United States Attorney who had caused trouble for the main characters for years.

Several characters were shown to have motives for wanting Saxe dead. Ghost, the show’s main protagonist, suspected that Saxe was responsible for setting him up for the murder of Agent Donovan in Season 5. Meanwhile, Tommy, Ghost’s former ally-turned-enemy, had his own personal vendetta against Saxe.

Tasha, Ghost’s ex-wife, was also a prime suspect. She was worried that Saxe was closing in on her for her involvement in a money laundering scheme and was desperate to protect her freedom and her children.

The Shocking Twist

In the season finale, titled “Exactly How We Planned,” viewers were kept on edge as each of these characters was shown to have had the opportunity to kill Saxe. However, in a shocking twist, it was revealed that none of them were responsible for his death.

It was Paz Valdes, the sister of Angela Valdes, Saxe’s former lover and colleague who was killed in Season 5, who had pulled the trigger. Paz believed that Saxe was responsible for Angela’s death and was determined to get revenge. She had been working with Tommy, who had promised to help her track down Saxe.

The reveal of Paz as the killer was a surprise to many viewers, who had been focused on the main characters and their motives throughout the season. However, it was a fitting end to Saxe’s character arc, which had been marked by his own ambition and willingness to betray others to get ahead.

The Impact of Saxe’s Death

The final season of Power was filled with twists and turns, but the reveal of who killed Cooper Saxe was perhaps the biggest shock of all. It was a reminder that even in a show known for its larger-than-life characters and explosive plotlines, sometimes the smallest players can have the biggest impact.

As the series has now come to an end, fans of the show will undoubtedly look back on the revelation of Saxe’s killer as one of the most memorable moments of the entire series. It was a fitting end to a character who had caused so much trouble for the show’s main characters, and a reminder that in the world of Power, no one is truly safe.