Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, expresses concern over plastic pollution in Niger Delta region

Nenibarini Zabbey : “Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, expresses concern over plastic pollution in Niger Delta”

The Niger Delta’s Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project is alarmed by the threat of plastic pollution to the region’s mangroves. The project plans to restore oil-impacted areas in Ogoniland, which will include cleaning up shorelines and rehabilitating mangroves. Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, the project’s coordinator, explained how plastic suffocates and kills mangrove biodiversity, impacting local livelihoods and reducing mangroves’ ability to sequester and mitigate climate change. HYPREP, with its mandate to remediate and restore oil-polluted ecosystems, is well-positioned to offer solutions to plastic pollution that can synergistically mitigate the effects of hydrocarbon contamination. In line with the 2023 World Environment Day theme, the HYPREP boss recommends a reduction in plastic production and consumption, as well as promoting sustainable alternatives and reusable products.

Read Full story : Plastic pollution threatens mangroves in N’Delta, says HYPREP /

News Source : Punch Newspapers

Plastic pollution Mangroves N’Delta HYPREP Environmental degradation