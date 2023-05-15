Coosa Car Accident Claims the Life of Renowned Car Hauler Trevor Britt from Rome, GA

Trevor Britt Obituary: A Life Honored and Remembered

The well-known car hauler, Trevor Britt, passed away on June 21, 2021, in a tragic car accident near Coosa. He was 45 years old.

A Life Dedicated to the Car Hauling Industry

Trevor Britt was born on March 12, 1976, in Rome, GA. From a young age, he was fascinated by trucks and cars. He spent most of his childhood playing with toy trucks and dreaming of driving a big rig someday.

After completing high school, Trevor pursued his passion for the trucking industry by becoming a car hauler. He joined his father’s car hauling business and quickly became an expert in the field.

Over the years, Trevor built a reputation as one of the most reliable and skilled car haulers in the industry. His dedication to his work and his clients earned him the respect and admiration of his peers.

A Loving Husband, Father, and Friend

Aside from his professional success, Trevor was also known for his kind heart and warm personality. He was a loving husband to his wife, Laura, and a devoted father to his two children, Lily and Ethan.

Trevor’s friends and colleagues remember him as a loyal and supportive friend. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and offer words of encouragement to those around him.

A Tragic Loss for the Community

Trevor’s sudden passing has left a deep void in the car hauling community. His colleagues and clients are mourning the loss of a talented and dedicated professional.

But Trevor’s impact extends far beyond his profession. His family, friends, and community are also grieving the loss of a beloved husband, father, and friend.

A Legacy of Dedication and Kindness

Although Trevor Britt is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through the memories he left behind. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his work and his kind and generous spirit.

Trevor Britt’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. His life serves as a shining example of how a person can make a difference in the world through hard work, dedication, and kindness.

A Final Farewell

A memorial service for Trevor Britt will be held at the First Baptist Church of Rome on June 25, 2021, at 2:00 PM. Family, friends, and colleagues are invited to attend and pay their final respects to a man who touched so many lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Trevor Britt Memorial Fund, which will support aspiring car haulers in their pursuit of a career in the industry.

In Loving Memory of Trevor Britt

Trevor Britt may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His memory will live on through the lives he touched and the love he shared.

Rest in peace, Trevor. You will be deeply missed.

