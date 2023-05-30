“COP28 progress”: Can Cop28 deliver meaningful progress in the next six months?

Why Cop28 is Critical for the Future of Our Planet

Every year, the world’s leaders gather for the UN climate change conference. At Cop28, they will be faced with two stark warnings from scientists: we are likely to breach 1.5C warming above pre-industrial levels in the next five years, and we are on course to reach 2.7C of warming by the end of the century. Progress has never been more critical and this year it lies in the hands of the United Arab Emirates, a country that has plans to expand its already extensive oil and gas productions.

The Hosts and President of Cop28

The United Arab Emirates will be the host of Cop28, with the presidency held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. The UAE is known for its oil and gas production, which makes up a significant portion of its economy. However, the country has also made efforts to diversify its economy and invest in renewable energy. In recent years, the UAE has made significant progress in this area, with the construction of the world’s largest solar power plant and plans to build the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world.

Why This Year is Particularly Key

Cop28 is critical for the future of our planet because time is running out to limit the effects of climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned that we need to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of climate change, such as more frequent and intense heatwaves, droughts, and floods. However, we are currently on track to exceed this limit in the next five years. Cop28 is an opportunity for world leaders to take action and make significant progress towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and limiting global warming.

Irreversible Climate Tipping Points

Scientists have warned that we are approaching irreversible climate tipping points, beyond which the effects of climate change will become increasingly severe and difficult to reverse. These tipping points include the melting of Arctic sea ice, the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet, and the release of methane from permafrost. Once these tipping points are reached, the effects of climate change will be felt for centuries to come, even if we manage to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Cop28 is an opportunity for world leaders to take action and prevent these tipping points from being reached. This will require significant changes in the way we produce and consume energy, as well as efforts to conserve biodiversity and protect ecosystems.

Conclusion

Cop28 is a critical moment for the future of our planet. The warnings from scientists are clear: we are running out of time to limit the effects of climate change. The United Arab Emirates, as the hosts and president of Cop28, have a significant role to play in ensuring that this year’s conference is a success. World leaders must take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent irreversible climate tipping points from being reached. This will require significant changes in the way we produce and consume energy, but the stakes are too high to ignore.

