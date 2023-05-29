COPD Treatment Drug: Health Canada Approves Lupin’s Canadian Arm’s Drug for COPD Treatment

Lupin’s Canadian Arm Receives Health Canada’s Approval for COPD Treatment Drug

Lupin Pharma Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of the innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company, Lupin, has recently received approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of Spiriva (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder). This drug is indicated for the long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema. It is also used to relieve wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness in patients with COPD.

Approval by Health Canada

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (RLD Spiriva) had an estimated annual sale of $42 million in Canada (IQVIA MAT Q4 of 2022). The approval of the first generic for Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder by Health Canada underscores Lupin’s commitment to bringing affordable options of complex products for patients in Canada, particularly in the respiratory therapeutic area. Dr. Sofia Mumtaz, President – Legal, Canada, Australia, and Japan, expressed her happiness over the approval and highlighted Lupin’s commitment to providing affordable treatment options to patients.

About Lupin

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Financial Performance

Lupin reported consolidated net profit of Rs 235.96 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared with a net loss of Rs 517.98 crore in Q4 FY22. Net sales jumped 12.1% to Rs 4,330.30 crore in Q4 FY23 as against Rs 3,864.50 crore in Q4 FY22. The scrip had advanced 0.10% to end at Rs 779.65 on the BSE on Friday.

Conclusion

The approval of a generic version of Spiriva by Health Canada is a significant achievement for Lupin Pharma Canada. This move will increase access to affordable treatment options for patients with COPD in Canada. Lupin’s commitment to providing affordable options for complex products in the respiratory therapeutic area is commendable, and this approval is a testament to the company’s efforts in this direction. The company’s financial performance in Q4 FY23 also indicates a positive outlook for the future.

