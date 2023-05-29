“COPD treatment drug”: Health Canada Approves Lupin’s Canadian Division’s COPD Treatment Drug

Lupin’s Canadian Arm Receives Health Canada’s Approval for COPD Treatment Drug

Lupin Pharma Canada, a subsidiary of Mumbai-based innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company Lupin, has received approval from Health Canada to market a generic version of Spiriva (tiotropium bromide inhalation powder). Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder is indicated for the long-term once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema.

What is Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder?

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder is used to relieve wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, and chest tightness in patients with COPD. It had estimated annual sales of $42 million in Canada (IQVIA MAT Q4 of 2022).

Commitment to Affordable Healthcare

Dr. Sofia Mumtaz, president – legal, Canada, Australia, and Japan said: “This approval of the first generic for Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder by Health Canada underscores our commitment to bring affordable options of complex products for patients in Canada, particularly in the respiratory therapeutic area.”

Lupin’s Global Presence

Lupin develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Strong Financial Performance

In Q4 FY23, Lupin reported consolidated net profit of Rs 235.96 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 517.98 crore in Q4 FY22. Net sales jumped 12.1% to Rs 4,330.30 crore in Q4 FY23 as against Rs 3,864.50 crore in Q4 FY22. The scrip had advanced 0.10% to end at Rs 779.65 on the BSE on Friday.

Conclusion

Lupin’s approval of a generic version of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder in Canada is a significant step towards providing affordable healthcare options to patients with COPD. The company’s strong financial performance and global presence further reinforce its commitment to innovation and providing accessible healthcare to people around the world.

