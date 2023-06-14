“Copenhell 2023 Presents a Thrilling Full Performance by Dance with the Dead”







FULL DANCE WITH THE DEAD at Copenhell 2023

Get ready for a spine-chilling performance by FULL DANCE WITH THE DEAD at Copenhell 2023. This electronic music duo is known for their unique blend of synthwave and horror-inspired soundscapes that will transport you to a dark and mysterious world.

With their pulsating beats and haunting melodies, FULL DANCE WITH THE DEAD will have the entire crowd grooving to their tunes. Their live shows are a sensory experience that combines music, visuals, and lighting to create an immersive atmosphere.

If you’re a fan of electronic music and horror, you won’t want to miss FULL DANCE WITH THE DEAD at Copenhell 2023. Get your tickets now and prepare to be mesmerized.





