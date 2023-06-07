Copy Trading Tutorial: Complete Guide to Copy Trading on Fairdesk Exchange for Passive Income

Fairdesk Exchange Copy Trading Full Tutorial | MAKE MONEY WHILE SLEEPING

Are you new to trading and finding it difficult to make profitable trades on your own? Or are you an experienced trader who wants to diversify their portfolio and reduce the risk of losses? If the answer to either of these questions is yes, then copy trading might be the solution for you.

Copy trading is a form of social trading where traders can automatically copy the trades of other successful traders. It allows traders to benefit from the expertise of more experienced traders and earn profits without having to do the research and analysis themselves.

Fairdesk Exchange is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers copy trading as one of its features. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps of setting up a copy trading account on Fairdesk Exchange and how to copy successful traders.

Step 1: Sign up for a Fairdesk Exchange account

The first step is to sign up for a Fairdesk Exchange account. Go to the Fairdesk Exchange website and click on the “Sign Up” button. You will be asked to provide your email address, create a password, and agree to the terms and conditions. Once you have completed the sign-up process, verify your email address and login to your account.

Step 2: Fund your account

Before you can start copy trading, you need to fund your Fairdesk Exchange account. You can do this by depositing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum into your account. Click on the “Deposit” button and follow the instructions to deposit your preferred cryptocurrency.

Step 3: Navigate to the Copy Trading section

Once you have funded your account, navigate to the Copy Trading section of Fairdesk Exchange. Here you will see a list of traders who are available for copying. You can filter the list based on factors such as the trader’s profitability, risk level, and trading volume.

Step 4: Choose a trader to copy

After you have filtered the list of traders, choose the one that you want to copy. Click on their profile to see more details about their trading history, performance, and risk level. You can also see the list of assets that they are currently trading.

Step 5: Set your trading parameters

Before you start copying a trader, you need to set your trading parameters. This includes the amount of funds you want to allocate for copying the trader, the maximum amount you are willing to risk per trade, and the stop-loss level.

Step 6: Start copy trading

Once you have set your trading parameters, you can start copy trading. Click on the “Copy” button next to the trader’s profile and confirm your settings. Your funds will then be automatically allocated to copy the trader’s trades.

Conclusion

Copy trading is a great way for traders to benefit from the expertise of successful traders and earn profits without doing the research and analysis themselves. Fairdesk Exchange makes copy trading easy and accessible to traders of all levels. By following this tutorial, you can start copy trading and potentially earn profits while you sleep. Remember to always do your own research and choose traders with a proven track record of profitability. Happy trading!

