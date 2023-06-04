“Copycat Wendys Frosty Recipe”: How to Make a Homemade Frosty that Tastes Like Wendy’s with Ease

Copycat Wendy’s Frosty Recipe

Wendy’s Frosty is a delicious and creamy frozen treat that many people enjoy. Luckily, you can now make this tasty dessert in the comfort of your own home with this easy copycat Wendy’s Frosty recipe. Here is how to make this frozen treat for yourself or your family.

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 cups ice cream

Instructions

Combine whole milk, sweetened condensed milk, chocolate syrup, heavy cream, and vanilla extract in a blender. Add ice cream to the blender and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 2 hours. Scoop the frozen mixture into a bowl and enjoy!

It’s that simple! You can enjoy a delicious and creamy Wendy’s Frosty without leaving your home. This recipe makes about 4 servings, so it’s perfect for families or for a sweet treat with friends.

Tips and Variations

If you want to switch things up, there are a few variations you can make to this copycat Wendy’s Frosty recipe:

Substitute the chocolate syrup for caramel or strawberry syrup to make a different flavor of Frosty.

Add a tablespoon of peanut butter to the mixture for a peanut butter Frosty.

Add crushed cookies or candy bars to the mixture for added texture and flavor.

Top the Frosty with whipped cream and a cherry for a classic dessert look.

When making this recipe, it’s important to use whole milk and heavy cream to get the right consistency. If you use lower fat milk or cream, the Frosty may turn out more icy and less creamy. You can also adjust the sweetness of the Frosty by using more or less sweetened condensed milk.

Conclusion

Now that you have this easy copycat Wendy’s Frosty recipe, you can enjoy your favorite treat at home anytime you want. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic chocolate Frosty or want to get creative with different flavors and mix-ins, this recipe is the perfect starting point. So why not give it a try and see how delicious and easy it is to make your own Frosty?

