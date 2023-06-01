“Copyright Strike Bangla Tutorial”: A Guide to Copyright Claim and Copyright Strike in Bangla | 2021 Tips for Earning on YouTube

Introduction

In recent years, YouTube has become one of the most popular platforms for content creators to showcase their talent and make money. However, with the increase in the number of creators, there has been a rise in copyright claims and strikes. In this article, we will discuss the difference between Copyright Claim and Copyright Strike and how it affects the monetization of your YouTube channel.

What is Copyright Claim?

Copyright Claim is a legal process in which the owner of a copyrighted material claims that their work has been used without their permission. When a copyright claim is filed against a video, the owner of the video is notified, and the video is removed from YouTube. The owner of the video can either dispute the claim or accept it.

If the owner disputes the claim, the copyright owner has 30 days to respond. If the copyright owner does not respond within the given time, the video is reinstated, and the claim is dropped. However, if the copyright owner responds, the owner of the video has two options. The first option is to remove the copyrighted material from the video, and the second option is to leave the video as it is and share the revenue generated from the video with the copyright owner.

What is Copyright Strike?

Copyright Strike is a more severe form of a copyright claim. When a copyright owner files a copyright strike against a video, the video is removed from YouTube. Unlike copyright claim, the owner of the video cannot dispute the claim. The owner of the video can only appeal the strike by submitting a counter-notification.

If the counter-notification is accepted, the video is reinstated, and the strike is dropped. However, if the counter-notification is rejected, the strike remains on the video. If a channel receives three strikes within three months, the channel is terminated, and the owner of the channel is banned from creating a new channel.

How it affects the monetization of your YouTube channel?

Monetization of a YouTube channel depends on several factors, including the number of views, likes, and shares on the videos. If a video receives a copyright claim, the revenue generated from the video is shared with the copyright owner. However, if a video receives a copyright strike, the video is removed from YouTube, and the owner of the video loses all the revenue generated from the video.

If a channel receives three copyright strikes within three months, the channel is terminated, and the owner of the channel loses all the revenue generated from the channel. Therefore, it is essential to be careful while using copyrighted material in your videos.

How to avoid copyright claims and strikes?

The best way to avoid copyright claims and strikes is by using copyright-free material in your videos. Several websites provide copyright-free music and videos that can be used in your videos. If you want to use copyrighted material in your videos, make sure to give proper credit to the copyright owner.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Copyright Claim and Copyright Strike are two legal processes that can affect the monetization of your YouTube channel. Therefore, it is essential to be careful while using copyrighted material in your videos. The best way to avoid copyright claims and strikes is by using copyright-free material in your videos. If you want to use copyrighted material in your videos, make sure to give proper credit to the copyright owner.

Source Link :Copyright Claim Vs Copyright Strike Bangla Tutorial 2021 | Make Money On Youtube 2021/

Youtube Copyright Law Copyright Infringement DMCA Takedown Notice Fair Use Guidelines Copyright Protection Tips