“Coravin Replacement Needle” : Replacement Needle for Coravin Timeless Wine by the Glass Systems and Wine Savers: Coravin’s Standard Needle

Coravin Standard Needle – Replacing Needle for Coravin Timeless Wine by the Glass Systems and Wine Savers



Coravin Timeless Needles: A Game-Changer for Wine Lovers

Wine connoisseurs understand the importance of preserving the quality and taste of wine after opening a bottle. The traditional method of using a cork to seal the bottle after opening, while effective, still exposes the wine to air, leading to oxidation. This results in the wine losing its flavor and aroma, rendering it undrinkable after a few days. However, with the introduction of Coravin Timeless Needles, wine lovers can now enjoy their favorite wine for longer without compromising on its quality.

How It Works

Coravin Timeless Needles are specially designed to pierce through the natural cork, agglomerated cork, or the Coravin Timeless Screw Cap, allowing you to pour wine without opening the bottle. The needle is inserted through the cork and into the bottle, and the wine is poured into a glass using the Coravin Timeless System. The needle is then removed, and the cork reseals naturally. This allows the remaining wine to age as the winemaker intended, preserving its taste and aroma.

Average Pour Rate

On average, a 5-ounce (150ml) pour of wine with a Standard Needle will take 25 to 29 seconds. This is a quick and efficient process, allowing wine lovers to enjoy their favorite wine without waiting for it to breathe or decant.

The Technology

The non-coring hollow Coravin Needles are designed to minimize disruption to the cork, ensuring that the wine inside the bottle remains intact. Once removed, the natural cork will reseal completely, preserving the remaining wine and allowing it to age as the winemaker intended. The needles are compatible with all Coravin Timeless wine-by-the-glass systems and wine savers, except Model Eleven.

Easy to Clean

After each use, rinse the spout of the Coravin Timeless system with warm, clean water. Allow water to trickle through the needle, and wipe dry with a soft cloth. Do not submerge the wine preservation system in water, and avoid using detergent. The Coravin Timeless Needle is not dishwasher safe.

Conclusion

Coravin Timeless Needles are a game-changer for wine lovers. They allow you to enjoy your favorite wine for longer, without compromising on its quality. The technology used in these needles ensures that the wine remains intact, preserving its flavor and aroma. The needles are easy to use and clean, making them convenient for everyday use. If you are a wine lover, investing in Coravin Timeless Needles is a wise decision that will allow you to enjoy your wine to the fullest.



