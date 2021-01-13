Corbin Stiefer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Missing Corbin Stiefer, 21, Found Dead.
Corbin Stiefer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Corbin Stiefer, 21, was reported missing Jan. 6. His car, with the engine still running, was found Tuesday. His body was found his body Wednesday in a nearby drainage ditch.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his @ACUedu family.https://t.co/yExUR2c9pj
— KTXS News (@KTXS_News) January 13, 2021
