Corday Williams Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Corday Williams has Died.

Corday Williams has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

We mourn the loss of a great son, brother, friend and teammate. We love you, Corday. pic.twitter.com/5hshQPYn4d — SNU Football (@SNUFootball) February 7, 2021

BreAnn Fields 3h · The first words that come to mind are – kind, respectful, driven . . . Myself and my family were so blessed to have watched Corday Williams and my brother, Travis Fields grow up playing football together. I am grateful that I was in my very early stages of messing with a camera, and was able to capture a few pictures of Corday and Travis doing what they absolutely loved the most, playing football. Those two boys were something else when they were on the field together, NOTHING could stop them. I remember sitting at football practices at Thurmont Middle with my mom and Corday’s mom (one of the nicest women on this planet), and playing basketball with Cordays brother Kader Morris when we were tired of sitting and watching our brothers practice! Corday came to Catoctins state game back in 2019 . . .the amount of smiles that went around that day when everyone saw Corday there was unbelievable. He flew all the way from Texas to watch the boys he grew up with make the dream that they all had at that young age come true. Prayers, hugs, and love to Cordays family. He will be missed beyond words.

