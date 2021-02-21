Cordell Heckel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cordell Heckel has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 20. 2021

Cordell Heckel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

Mackenzie O’Kelley shared a link. 6d · Hi Edison Alumni. One of our own, Cordell Heckel class of 2010, has tragically passed away. Unfortunately the Heckel family also endured the loss of Garrett, class of 2009, in August of 2019. All donations are appreciated and will be given directly to the Heckel family as they continue to use their strength in this grieving process. Thank you.

Source: Edison High School Alumni | Facebook

NOTICE.

Tributes

Viraja Prema

I’m feeling deep sadness with the passing of another bright soul out of his young adult form… My friend’s son Cordell.

In his 20’s, in med school, with more gifts than I even knew. I just read his best friend’s tribute to him.

With tears in my eyes, I feel inspired to share this message with you on his behalf:

“Cordell was the single greatest person I have ever met, in every aspect of life. This cannot be understated.

If there is one thing people can take away from the extraordinary life of Cordell Heckel, it’s to remember how important you are to every single person you’ve ever met.

Spend this weekend thinking about the impact you’ve had on people’s lives. No matter who you are or where you are in life, there are tons of people out there who care about you and want you to thrive to the best of your abilities.

Live every day for Cordell, knowing that he would want you to be your best version, each and every day.”

::::: Please see him and his family held in the light and love they need during this time. :::::::

Tzu Lu Lin

Cordell was a passionate kind soul who was willing to take his time to truly listen to other people’s stories. He will be missed.